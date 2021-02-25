coronavirus

Santa Clara County Announces Major Changes to COVID-19 Guidelines

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced Thursday it will relax restrictions on schools, outdoor gatherings and youth activities.

The following changes will go into effect Friday:

The county also announced it looks to enter the less-restrictive red tier as soon as Wednesday.

“As things improve, it is still important for everyone to continue to practice basic prevention measures: face coverings, social distancing, and doing as much activity as possible outdoors," said health officer Dr. Sara Cody.

