Santa Clara County Announces Major Changes to COVID-19 Guidelines

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced Thursday it will relax restrictions on schools, outdoor gatherings and youth activities.

The following changes will go into effect Friday:

County's directive for youth and adult recreational athletic activities will no longer be in effect and will be subject to state guidelines.

County's directive for programs serving children and youth, like day camps, child care and fitness facilities, will no longer be in effect and will be subject to state guidelines.

County's directive for schools to remain subject to state guidelines for K-12.

Rules for outdoor gatherings will be more relaxed.

The county also announced it looks to enter the less-restrictive red tier as soon as Wednesday.

“As things improve, it is still important for everyone to continue to practice basic prevention measures: face coverings, social distancing, and doing as much activity as possible outdoors," said health officer Dr. Sara Cody.

