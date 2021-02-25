Santa Clara County Announces Major Changes to COVID-19 Guidelines

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced Thursday it will relax restrictions on schools, outdoor gatherings and youth activities.
The following changes will go into effect Friday:
- County's directive for youth and adult recreational athletic activities will no longer be in effect and will be subject to state guidelines.
- County's directive for programs serving children and youth, like day camps, child care and fitness facilities, will no longer be in effect and will be subject to state guidelines.
- County's directive for schools to remain subject to state guidelines for K-12.
- Rules for outdoor gatherings will be more relaxed.
The county also announced it looks to enter the less-restrictive red tier as soon as Wednesday.
Local
“As things improve, it is still important for everyone to continue to practice basic prevention measures: face coverings, social distancing, and doing as much activity as possible outdoors," said health officer Dr. Sara Cody.
Click here for more information.