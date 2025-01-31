Santa Clara County files lawsuit to block President Trump's birthright citizenship executive order

Santa Clara County is joining the number of lawsuits filed against President Donald Trump and his administration over the executive orders to end birthright citizenship.

The county hopes to exert pressure and send the message that it will fight for its residents regardless of their immigration status.

"We pay taxes. We do everything right," said a mother in the Bay Area who asked her name not be used. "It's horrible seeing families being separated from their kids."

She said she knows being deported back to Guatemala is a real possibility.

Right now, she is trying to put plans into place. She said that her friends, who are here legally, may have to care for her 5-month-old daughter if she is to be arrested by federal agents.

Her fears are similar to those of many families throughout the Bay Area.

"The first fear we've heard from families is the fear of separation, first and foremost, the fear of not being able to stay together as a family," said Sylvia Arenas, District 1 supervisor.

In addition to his deportation promise, Trump has signed several executive orders related to immigration, including ending birthright citizenship. More than 20 states have filed lawsuits, and a federal judge temporarily blocked the order.

"It is such a basic right. It is really important for us to stand up," Arenas said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Santa Clara County is the latest to file its own lawsuit to block the executive order.

"We wanted to file here in the Northern District of California to really emphasize the county perspective, to show our residents we are here to fight for them, to protect their constitutional rights, and we believe it does put more pressure on the federal government," said Tony LoPresti, counsel for Santa Clara County.

Meanwhile, supervisors said it is essential for the community to be informed.

The county has a page on its website dedicated to letting people know what their rights are in the event immigration authorities approach them.

"I think what's important is to be prepared and know your rights," said Otto Lee, Santa Clara County Board President. Santa Clara County will protect our residents regardless of their status; we are a county of compassion."