Santa Clara County Could Impose Infractions on People Not Wearing Face Coverings

Santa Clara County leaders are considering cracking down on anyone who doesn't wear a face covering.

County leaders will vote on the decision Tuesday and if approved, people could receive fines ranging from $25 to $500 if they don't comply with public health orders.

As for businesses, the fine could be as high as $5,000.

Other counties across the Bay Area have already implemented infractions on people who do not respect public health orders like wearing a face covering or maintaining social distance.

