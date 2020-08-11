Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Could Impose Infractions on People Not Wearing Face Coverings

The fines could be as high as $500 for people and $5,000 for businesses.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Clara County leaders are considering cracking down on anyone who doesn't wear a face covering.

County leaders will vote on the decision Tuesday and if approved, people could receive fines ranging from $25 to $500 if they don't comply with public health orders.

As for businesses, the fine could be as high as $5,000.

Other counties across the Bay Area have already implemented infractions on people who do not respect public health orders like wearing a face covering or maintaining social distance.

For a breakdown on what each county is doing, click here.

