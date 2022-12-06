Santa Clara County Discusses COVID-19 Levels Rising in Wastewater Samples

Santa Clara County officials will provide an update Tuesday regarding an increase in COVID-19 levels.

Dr. Sara Cody will discuss how the county's COVID-19 wastewater monitoring program has detected a change in transmissions.

"The current rise in COVID-19 within the County should serve as a stark reminder for everyone eligible to get the bivalent (Omicron) booster as soon as possible, especially in advance of the holidays," the county said in a statement.

