Santa Clara County Discusses COVID-19 Levels Rising in Wastewater Samples

Santa Clara County officials will provide an update Tuesday regarding an increase in COVID-19 levels.
Dr. Sara Cody will discuss how the county's COVID-19 wastewater monitoring program has detected a change in transmissions.
"The current rise in COVID-19 within the County should serve as a stark reminder for everyone eligible to get the bivalent (Omicron) booster as soon as possible, especially in advance of the holidays," the county said in a statement.
You can watch the live press conference on the video player above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.