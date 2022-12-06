Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Discusses COVID-19 Levels Rising in Wastewater Samples

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County officials will provide an update Tuesday regarding an increase in COVID-19 levels.

Dr. Sara Cody will discuss how the county's COVID-19 wastewater monitoring program has detected a change in transmissions.

"The current rise in COVID-19 within the County should serve as a stark reminder for everyone eligible to get the bivalent (Omicron) booster as soon as possible, especially in advance of the holidays," the county said in a statement.

You can watch the live press conference on the video player above.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara Countycoronavirus
