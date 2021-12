The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors is working with the city of San Jose to preserve 7,500 acres of land in Coyote Valley.

Thanks to zoning changes approved Tuesday, agricultural land is now protected from development. Recently, a texas-based developer wanted to build warehouses along Santa Teresa Boulevard in South San Jose.

While the land is protected for now, the city and county must pass a permanent conservation easement to keep it that way for generations.