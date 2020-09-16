Santa Clara County Demands More COVID-19 Testing

Politicians in the South Bay say they want giant healthcare companies to step up and start testing more people for COVID-19 in a faster way.

They issued a directive Wednesday aimed at increasing testing as the demand has increased.

"Today I am issuing a revised testing order to ensure better access to COVID-19 testing for everyone who lives in our county,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.

An order that focuses on providers like Sutter, HCA, Stanford, and Kaiser.

"Too many people still don't know they have the right to get tested through their health care provider,” said James Williams, Santa Clara County Counsel.

Kaiser specifically called out during the virtual meeting.

"I too am a Kaiser patient and have not been able to get tested with Kaiser,” said Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine. “My daughter and I had to get tested through the county."

NBC Bay Area reached out to Kaiser, which says it's working to provide more tests to people who want them, while also making it easier to schedule a test on its website.

Both sides stress the need for more testing quickly.

"The only way we're gonna keep ourselves safe, get back to work, let a grandparent hug their grandkid safely, and that means now, not later,” said Supervisor Joe Simitian.

The county says if providers do not make more tests available quickly, they could be fined thousands of dollars.