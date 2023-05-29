Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputies Attacked at San Jose Jail

Two Santa Clara Sheriff's correctional deputies were injured after they were attacked at the county jail.

It happened at the main jail in San Jose Sunday night.

Source said that’s when at least one or more jail trustees attacked the guards with handmade shanks.

Trustees are incarcerated people who have more freedom to move around the jail due to good behavior.

The attacker or attackers were allegedly upset that their privileges were going to be taken away.

The deputies sustained puncture wounds and defensive injuries.

No word on their condition.