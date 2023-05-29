San Jose

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputies Attacked at San Jose Jail

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Santa Clara Sheriff's correctional deputies were injured after they were attacked at the county jail.

It happened at the main jail in San Jose Sunday night.

Source said that’s when at least one or more jail trustees attacked the guards with handmade shanks.

Trustees are incarcerated people who have more freedom to move around the jail due to good behavior.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The attacker or attackers were allegedly upset that their privileges were going to be taken away.

The deputies sustained puncture wounds and defensive injuries. 

No word on their condition.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSanta Clara County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us