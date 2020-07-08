crime

Santa Clara County Deputy Arrested on Suspicion of Smuggling Meth to Inmates

By Bay City News

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

A two-month investigation has resulted in the arrest of a correctional deputy on suspicion of smuggling methamphetamine to inmates at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

Mayra Riosa, 35, of Antioch, is currently being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on $1 million bail, a higher amount sought by detectives based on "her aggravating circumstances, which include access to funds, her former position of authority and influence, and potential flight risk," the office said in a news release.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

crimeSanta Clara County Sheriff's OfficeElmwood Correctional Facility
