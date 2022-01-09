Santa Clara County Education and Public Health Officials Agree to Keep Schools Open

The Santa Clara County Office of Education and the county's Public Health Department agree that keeping schools open and in class full-time is important in this era of COVID-19.

Officials said that school districts in the county may no longer offer remote or virtual learning in lieu of in-person instruction, stating that students learn best when they are amongst their peers and have access to school resources.

"Keeping our students, staff, and families safe remains our top priority," Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, county schools superintendent, said. "We are working alongside our school districts to protect in-person learning and practice the appropriate safety protocols."

"The good news is that the cases we are seeing from Omicron are milder than previous COVID cases, said Dr. Sara Cody, the county's public health director. "We have also learned that we need to find ways to coexist and live with COVID. We have learned a lot from the previous two years."

Cody and Dewan said it is Santa Clara County's goal to ensure that students receive a solid, in-person education.