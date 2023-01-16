Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy

Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy.

The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said.

The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due to two levy breaches in San Benito County adjacent to the expanded zone area in Santa Clara County, and the risk that water may continue to encroach into those areas.

The evacuation warning means residents should gather pets, personal items, important documents, prescription medications, change of clothes, non-perishable foods, water, extra batteries, flashlights, and phone chargers. They should be prepared to evacuate to a safe location.

The San Martin Lion’s Club at 12415 Murphy Ave. in San Martin is open for community members displaced by the winter storm. The shelter is accessible and all service animals are welcome.