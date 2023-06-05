Santa Clara County supes to decide how to spend funding to fight fentanyl crisis

Santa Clara County supervisors Tuesday must decide how to spend $5.8 million earmarked to address the growing fentanyl crisis.

The county was awarded the money as part of a settlement from a state lawsuit against several opioid manufacturers.

One of the proposals, which would cost $800,000, is having narcan, which can reverse the effects of fentanyl poisoning, available on public transit, in bars and restaurants, at homeless encampments and college campuses throughout the county.

Supervisor Cindy Chavez says so far this year, 41 people have died from fentanyl poisoning in the county and the need to prevent more deaths is urgent.

“We’ve asked the staff to move with a sense of urgency, the fentanyl crisis in Santa Clara County has seen a 300% increase in fentanyl overdoses since 2019,” she said.

Narcan is already available at county public libraries.

The Behavioral Health Services Department supports the proposed move to make the kits more widely available, adding, “Narcan has been demonstrated to be an effective life-saving measure for individuals experiencing an opioid overdose and can be administered by anyone receiving a brief training. Many lives have already been saved through the availability of Narcan."

Supervisors are also looking at funding other strategies.

“This plan calls for $1.5 million to expand substance treatment for schools regarding fentanyl,” said Chavez.

The county will also decide whether to spend a million dollars to increase substance abuse residential services.