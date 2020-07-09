reopening the bay area

Santa Clara County Gyms to Reopen Monday With Restrictions

By NBC Bay Area staff

Gym time in Santa Clara County will be looking much different come Monday after the county released specifics on gyms’ reopening late Wednesday night.

There will be no cardio machines allowed, including treadmills, elliptical machines and bikes. Everyone must use facial coverings, even while exercising and people will only be allowed to attend the gym by appointment.

Many areas within fitness facilities will be closed, including indoor pools, locker rooms and saunas.

Free weights and yoga classes will be allowed.

