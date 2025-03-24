Santa Clara County

Workers at Santa Clara County-run hospitals launch 3-day strike

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of health care workers at Santa Clara County-run hospitals and medical labs launched a three-day strike Monday over stalled contract talks.

The union representing lab workers and technicians at O'Connor Hospital and Valley Medical Center says its workers' contract expired in September, and the county has failed to negotiate in good faith.

The county says it remains committed to a fair contract, and preparations are in place to ensure critical lab work continues.

Bob Redell has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara Countyhealth care
