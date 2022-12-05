Santa Clara County DA to Leave Twitter Due to Hate Speech

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Monday that he will deactivate his office's Twitter account due to the recent rise in hate speech on the platform.

In a statement, Rosen called on other district attorneys around the country to leave Twitter in an effort to stand against racist and homophobic speech.

Rosen said his office's account will be officially deactivated on Tuesday. The office will maintain its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SantaClaraDA.

A Statement from District Attorney Jeff Rosen Regarding Twitter: pic.twitter.com/fGJGm5ddbO — Santa Clara DA (@SantaClaraDA) December 5, 2022