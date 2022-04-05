Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Leads Efforts to Stop Sale of ‘Whip-Its'

The recreational use of whip-its has been linked to deaths in the U.S. as far back as the 90s

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County is leading efforts to stop the sale of whip-its, described as dangerous and illegal. 

Whip-Its are containers filled with nitrous oxide that users inhale to get high -- meant for powering whipped cream dispensers at restaurants.

The board of supervisors is considering options for regulating the sale and availability in the county as the canisters can be easily purchased in many smoke and vape shops.

Its recreational use has been linked to deaths in the U.S. as far back as the 90s.

