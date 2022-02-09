Santa Clara County Libraries Offer Free COVID-19 Tests, N95 Masks

The Santa Clara County Library District will have COVID-19 tests and N95 masks available for the public starting Wednesday.

According to a statement, both tests and masks will be available via drive-through distribution at six library locations in the county through Saturday, Feb. 12.

Below is a list with details of where and when you can pick up your free tests and masks:

Los Altos Library

13 S. San Antonio Road. Los Altos, CA

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 1-5 p.m.

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Avenue. Cupertino, CA

Thursday, Feb. 10, 3-7 p.m.

Milpitas Library

160 N. Main Street. Milpitas, CA

Thursday, Feb. 10, 3-7 p.m.

Gilroy Library

350 W Sixth Street. Gilroy, CA

Friday, Feb. 11, 1-5 p.m.

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Avenue. Saratoga, CA

Friday, Feb. 11, 1-5 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library

660 W. Main Avenue. Morgan Hill, CA

Saturday, Feb. 12, 1-5 p.m.

A total of two boxes of tests, which equals to four tests, will be given per vehicle. Distribution sites are designed for vehicles, but people can walk or bike up to receive two boxes per household.

No appointments are necessary.

“Getting COVID-19 tests into the hands of our residents is important in helping to prevent the spread of the virus, especially if folks don’t know they’re infected to begin with,” said Supervisor Joe Simitian. “Making at-home tests available at our local libraries, which are trusted, convenient and familiar resources in the community, is just one of the ways the County is working to make these tests more accessible."