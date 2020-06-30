reopening the bay area

Santa Clara County Officials to Announce Guidance to Safely Reopen Schools

The announcement will detail requirements to prepare for the 2020-2021 academic year.

By Elizabeth Campos

Santa Clara County officials are expected to announce new guidelines Tuesday to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

The county's health and education departments will provide details regarding requirements for local public and private schools to prepare for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The announcement will be made during a press conference at 3:30 p.m. by the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors President, Cindy Chavez, Board of Supervisor official Dave Cortese, County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Ann Dewan and County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.

You can watch the press conference on the video player above.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

