Santa Clara County Scrambles Ahead of Surge of COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

By Robert Handa

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department is scrambling ahead of the expected surge of people trying to book appointments for their COVID-19 vaccine starting April 15.

Many residents have tried to book their appointment, but encounter issues and confusion when trying to do so. They say the website fails to recognize them as eligible for an appointment.

However, Santa Clara County officials say the website has been fixed and residents should no longer have issues with their eligibility.

The changes came after more complaints reached the phone lines and websites of the county saying no appointments were available.

As of Monday afternoon, the county continues to update the website to reflect changes. While the 16 and older eligibility is now addressed online, officials point out there are no appointments available for April 15 or later.

More appointments and changes are expected to take place throughout the days prior to April 15, but the health department warns appointments will depend on vaccine supply.

