Santa Clara County Set to Receive Nearly 40K Doses of Moderna Vaccine

Santa Clara County is gearing up for its first delivery of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The county expects 39,300 doses of it later this month, pending FDA approval, officials said Wednesday.

The county is also expecting 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, making it a total of nearly 57,000 doses by the end of December -- all for health care workers and long-term care facilities.

This comes as two more hospitals in the county reported running out of ICU beds for a period of time -- O'Connor in San Jose and Saint Louise in Gilroy. Regional Medical Center in San Jose also reached capacity at some point this week.

A total of 1,700 additional cases and three new deaths were reported in Santa Clara County Wednesday for a total of over 43,000 cases and 515 deaths.