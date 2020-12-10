Moderna

Santa Clara County Set to Receive Nearly 40K Doses of Moderna Vaccine

By Diana San Juan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County is gearing up for its first delivery of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The county expects 39,300 doses of it later this month, pending FDA approval, officials said Wednesday.

The county is also expecting 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, making it a total of nearly 57,000 doses by the end of December -- all for health care workers and long-term care facilities. 

This comes as two more hospitals in the county reported running out of ICU beds for a period of time -- O'Connor in San Jose and Saint Louise in Gilroy. Regional Medical Center in San Jose also reached capacity at some point this week.

A total of 1,700 additional cases and three new deaths were reported in Santa Clara County Wednesday for a total of over 43,000 cases and 515 deaths.

