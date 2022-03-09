Sheriff Laurie Smith

Santa Clara County Sheriff Fights Back Against Corruption Accusations

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is fighting back against corruption accusations that could force her out of office.

Sheriff Smith has been previously accused of trading concealed carry weapons permits for campaign donations, accepting gifts in excess of $500 and failing to report such gifts, failing to cooperate with the Santa Clara County Office of Corrections and Law Enforcement Monitoring's intendent review of the Hogan incident and more.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Jan 19

California's Top Cop to Probe Troubled Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Santa Clara County Jan 14

Santa Clara County Sheriff Declines to Answer Corruption Allegations in Court

Smith's attorney has filed a legal response to the civil grand jury charges mentioned above and said state law gives the sheriff wide discretion in handing out those permits, and contends the charges are so vague they should not be thrown out.

For more on this investigation, click here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Sheriff Laurie SmithSanta Clara County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us