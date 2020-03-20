meals on wheels

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputies Deliver ‘Meals on Wheels’

By Robert Handa

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies stepped up to help the Meals on Wheels food delivery program Friday after coronavirus precautions depleted volunteers. 

The 10 deputies were handed packages by the non-profit Health Trust whose lost a number of volunteers.

“In this pandemic, we are dramatically ramping up Meals on Wheels,” said Michele Lew. “We need volunteers to help us sort food, we need volunteer drivers, and we need cash donations.”

In all, deputies delivered meals to about 40 homebound people.

“I think it’s awesome the sheriff’s department is stepping in  for me to get this,” said San Jose resident Russell Roath. “I can’t survive without my Meals on Wheels.”

Deputies said volunteering helped lift their own spirits.

“It’s definitely an eye opener for me, I didn’t realize how much service they provide for the community Meals on Wheels,” said volunteer deputy Raul Marta. “And it’s an important and essential part of our community that we need to keep going.”

Recipients afree, especially in the midst of coronavirus fears.

“I’m so happy that they’re still coming through for me, it’s awesome, I’m blessed,” said Roath. “I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

meals on wheelsSanta Clara Countycoronavirus
