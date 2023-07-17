Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of 2 deputies

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of two of its deputies who died within the past week.

Richard "Troy" Reynolds, who was with the department for 27 years, died last Tuesday during a medical emergency while he was leaving for work, the sheriff's office said.

Arturo Romero, a 24-year member of the force, died Saturday when he was hit head-on by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 87 while driving home from work, according to the sheriff's office.

"Troy and Arturo will forever be remembered for their extraordinary service, their profound impact on the lives they touched, and their unwavering dedication to the communities of Santa Clara County," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

