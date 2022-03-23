Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Supes Sever County's Relationships With Russia

The decision ends a sister county relationship that began in 1994

By Bay City News

Jana Kadah/Bay City News

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate the county's relationship with the governments of Moscow and Russia.

"What we are saying is that our government can't work with you until your government is treating humanity with the kind of dignity and respect that we all deserve," Supervisor Cindy Chavez said in a statement released from her office.

The decision ends a sister county relationship that began in 1994, according to the statement, which described the decision as a "strong stand to condemn Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

Chavez also asked county staff to explore establishing a relationship with an appropriate jurisdiction in Ukraine.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara CountyRussiaUkraineRussia-Ukraine Crisissupervisor cindy chavez
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us