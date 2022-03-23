Santa Clara County Supes Sever County's Relationships With Russia

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate the county's relationship with the governments of Moscow and Russia.

"What we are saying is that our government can't work with you until your government is treating humanity with the kind of dignity and respect that we all deserve," Supervisor Cindy Chavez said in a statement released from her office.

The decision ends a sister county relationship that began in 1994, according to the statement, which described the decision as a "strong stand to condemn Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

Chavez also asked county staff to explore establishing a relationship with an appropriate jurisdiction in Ukraine.