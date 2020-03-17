Santa Clara County Suspends Visits to Jail Inmates Amid Shelter in Place Order

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is suspending all visits to inmates at two jails in San Jose and Milpitas until April 7 while the county remains under a shelter in place order first announced Monday and enacted Tuesday.

The county's main jail at 150 W. Hedding St. in San Jose and the Elmwood Correctional Complex at 701 S. Abel St. in Milpitas will be closed to visitation while the order is in place, but legal visits without contact at windows will continue as scheduled, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Sheriff's officials also said there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county's jails, but that three inmates are under 14-day isolation after possible exposure to the virus from a visitor who tested positive for the disease.