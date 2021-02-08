coronavirus

Santa Clara County to Allow Indoor Worship

Services must be kept at 20% capacity and face coverings and social distancing are required. 

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County announced Monday indoor worship services are back after two court decisions ruled indoor faith services can’t be banned during the pandemic. 

Services must be kept at 20% capacity and face coverings and social distancing are required. 

They added singing and chanting are not allowed.

Local

coronavirus 39 mins ago

Guard Must Remain High Even After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccinations: Doctors

coronavirus 47 mins ago

Contra Costa County Hopes to Soon Reach Red Tier

“We are disappointed by the temporary order of the federal district court,” said the county in a statement. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious risk in our community, and unfortunately no court decision can decree otherwise."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Santa Clara CountyIndoor worship
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us