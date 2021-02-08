Santa Clara County to Allow Indoor Worship

Santa Clara County announced Monday indoor worship services are back after two court decisions ruled indoor faith services can’t be banned during the pandemic.

Services must be kept at 20% capacity and face coverings and social distancing are required.

They added singing and chanting are not allowed.

“We are disappointed by the temporary order of the federal district court,” said the county in a statement. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious risk in our community, and unfortunately no court decision can decree otherwise."