Santa Clara County to Announce Updates COVID-19 Health Orders

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.
NBC Bay Area

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.: Dr. Sara Cody said the county is facing out the latest COVID-19 health orders due to the high rate of vaccination.

Santa Clara County's Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody is expected to announce new developments on the further reopening of the South Bay region.

Dr. Cody and county officials will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. which you can watch on the video player above.

Santa Clara County is currently in the yellow tier and said it plans to align with the state.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found on their website where social distancing and mask wearing requirements are explained.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

