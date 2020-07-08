Santa Clara County Unveils New Dashboard for COVID-19 Testing

Santa Clara County published a new online dashboard Tuesday that will track COVID-19 testing by large health care systems and clinics.

The dashboard shows the rate and count of tests done by each health care system in the past week.

Private large health care systems were required by a June 10 order from the county to provide COVID-19 testing to individuals covered by insurance who are symptomatic, contacts of confirmed cases and front-line workers. The June 10 order to implement this requirement was one of the first in the nation.

Before the order, many were already making testing available, but some private health care systems had been redirecting several of its members to get tested at free county-operated sites that do not charge the patient or insurance, according to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

Private health care systems in Santa Clara County include Kaiser Permanente, Palo Alto Medical Foundation/Sutter Health, El Camino Health, Stanford Healthcare, and HCA Healthcare, which includes Regional Medical Center of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.

The dashboard aims to put pressure on private health care systems and encourage more testing, which will assist the county's Public Health Department and support those who are infected or may have been exposed, county officials said.

Santa Clara County has very high levels of health insurance coverage among residents, with more than a million people covered by private insurance, according to the Public Health Department. This provides an opportunity for all county residents to be tested.

The new dashboard can be found at: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/dashboard-testing.aspx.