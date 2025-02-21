Santa Clara

Motorcyclist killed in Santa Clara crash

By Bay City News

police generic
SHUTTERSTOCK

Santa Clara police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday night.

The collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle was reported at about 6:15 p.m. near Montague Expressway and Mission College Boulevard.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Santa Clara Fire Department crews responded, but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The northbound Montague Expressway is closed at the intersection, and motorists are asked to use other routes, police said in a news release at about 8 p.m.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening the road.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us