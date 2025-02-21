Motorcyclist killed in Santa Clara crash

Santa Clara police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday night.

The collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle was reported at about 6:15 p.m. near Montague Expressway and Mission College Boulevard.

Santa Clara Fire Department crews responded, but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The northbound Montague Expressway is closed at the intersection, and motorists are asked to use other routes, police said in a news release at about 8 p.m.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening the road.