Swimmers shocked after famous Santa Clara swim center shuts down

Santa Clara’s famous International Swim Center was abruptly shut down by the city about two weeks ago, leaving hundreds of swimmers in a lurch.

Many thought it was the end of the center, but now it seems there’s a last chance to save it.

The ISC was once the hub of the swim world, with numerous famous athletes such as Mark Spitz and Donna De Varona training there, as well as the synchronized swim team.

But the ISC has not been as world class for some time -- as the 60-year old facility became so run down, it was finally closed on Jan. 12.

“There were signs on the door and tape not allowing us into the facility. It was a little bit of a shock ... It’s really sad. Santa Clara is known around the country and around the world for excellence in swimming and aquatics programs. Not just for the clubs like ours, for elite swimmers, but for everyone in the community," said Kevin Zacher, Santa Clara Swim Club head coach. “We have 1,500 plus members that come through that facility on a daily basis, and finding a home for all of those folks is pretty challenging.”

Tonia Trombetta is one of those swimmers.

“I know swimming is not a money maker but I know the city wants to keep the swimming community alive," she said. "You want to charge us? That’s fine. But it’s mental health for the older swimmers. Older than I am said ‘this is like kicking out our health insurance from under us.'"

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor is determined to save the center.

“We could, according to the swim experts, rent or purchase a temporary pool, like a Myrtha Pool or something like that. They can put it right there, build a deck around it,” she said.

Community activist and former Vice Mayor Kevin Moore has been looking at other sites.

“It could be right here, but we have to keep our options open. So we’re looking at other sites north of Bayshore. In our entertainment area with the hotels out there,” said Moore. “That works good for swim meets and the parking situation is much better.”

With only vague alternative sites right now, and about 60-years of swim history at stake, it could be quite an emotional city council meeting Tuesday night.