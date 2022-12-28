Santa Clara to Enforce Parking Permits Again Starting Jan. 2

After a few pandemic years, things are getting back to normal in the Bay Area.

In Santa Clara, police will once again start citing people parked on certain city streets without a permit starting Jan. 2.

"I've been telling the residents, things will get better when we start enforcing the permit parking," said Santa Clara District 5 Councilmember Suds Jain.

Jain says residents who've struggled to find parking in increasingly crowded neighborhoods are eager for the change.

"This is initiated by residents, it's not the city imposing this on people," he said.

The permit rules exist in neighborhoods where residents asked for them to limit overflow parking from nearby businesses, venues or attractions.

The city of Santa Clara's website lists all areas affected by this program, which includes more than 50 streets.

The parking permit costs $32 and each qualifying address can get two permanent ones, flus two for visitors.

"People have been impacted by the rising cost of living here and people are doubling up," explained Councilmember Kathy Watanabe of Santa Clara District 1.

People with cars in the program no longer need a sticker or tag for their cars. Police can now check whether cars are permitted through a license plate database.