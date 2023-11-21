Santa Clara police warn about phone scammers

Santa Clara police on Monday issued a warning about phone scammers impersonating police personnel to extort money.
In a statement, police said it continues to receive reports about scammers, who in some cases will spoof the exact number of a public safety department and threaten their potential victims with a purported arrest warrant in their attempt to solicit money.
"As a reminder, Santa Clara PD will never ask you for payment or money over the phone," the law enforcement agency said.
It advised the public to hang up if they receive such a call and immediately contact the department at (408) 615-4700.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News