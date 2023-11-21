scams

Santa Clara police warn about phone scammers

By Bay City News

Santa Clara police on Monday issued a warning about phone scammers impersonating police personnel to extort money.

In a statement, police said it continues to receive reports about scammers, who in some cases will spoof the exact number of a public safety department and threaten their potential victims with a purported arrest warrant in their attempt to solicit money.

"As a reminder, Santa Clara PD will never ask you for payment or money over the phone," the law enforcement agency said.

It advised the public to hang up if they receive such a call and immediately contact the department at (408) 615-4700.

