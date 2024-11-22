18-year-old Santa Clara University student fatally struck by vehicle

An 18-year-old Santa Clara University student was killed Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle near the college.

At 11:58 a.m., Santa Clara police received a call reporting a vehicle collision with a pedestrian with injuries on El Camino Real and Accolti Way.

Fire personnel treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a hospital, where he died.

The driver was reportedly traveling south on El Camino Real approaching Accolti Way before the collision.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. Police said drugs or alcohol don't appear to be a factor in the collision.

Witnesses to the collision can contact investigator David Machado at (408) 615-4764.