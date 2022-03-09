Santa Clara University Students Sue School Over COVID Vaccine Requirement

Two Santa Clara University students are suing the school in connection with its vaccine policy which requires three doses by March 17.

Harlow Glenn only got one dose and said she had a negative reaction, so she won't be getting any more shots. The university denied her request for a medical exemption.

The other student, Jackson Druker, took both shots but does not want to get the booster.

Both students face dis-enrollment if they don't comply.

The lawsuit claims negligence, breach of contract and emotional distress, alleging the school created the vaccine deadline after it had already collected tuition.

NBC Bay Ares reached out to the university, which said it had no comment.