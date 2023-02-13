Santa Clara University Holds Vigil in Honor of Turkey, Syria Earthquake Victims

The death toll from the Turkey and Syria earthquake continues to rise and with it, the show of support from the Bay Area.

Students at Santa Clara University organized a candlelight vigil Monday to honor the more than 35,000 people who have died.

“I felt so supported,” said student Zumrut Ertem. “Sometimes in life people feel like they're all alone, that people don't really care, but it's moments like that that you realize that they do. And I'm so glad that as a Turkish person in America, that I was able to raise awareness and help out my country in one way or another.”

The earthquake is the deadliest one to strike Turkey and Syria since 1939.