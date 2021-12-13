Santa Cruz County Issues Evacuation Warnings as Storm Drenches the Region

Santa Cruz County officials issued evacuation warnings Monday evening as atmospheric river rain continues to drench the region.
Residents have been advised of possible flooding and mudslides and have now received evacuation warnings in the following areas of the San Lorenzo Valley and CZU burn scar:
- BOU-E005
- BOU-E006-B
- BOU-E007-B
- BOU-E008-B
- BOU-E010
- BOU-E011-B
- BOU-E012-B
- BOU-E012-C
- BOU-E020
- BOU-E030
- BOU-E031-A
- BOU-E036A
- BOU-E041-A
- BOU-E042-A
- BEN-E002-C
- BEN-E003-B
- CRZ-E001-C
- CRZ-E008-B
- CRZ-E010-C
- CRZ-E017-C
- FEL-E003-B
"Due to the rising level of the San Lorenzo River, Paradise Park CRZ-E081 and Felton
Grove FEL-E008 are also under evacuation warning," officials said.
Residents are advised to follow the tips below when evacuating:
• Follow instructions from local officials, including for travel routes.
• Wear protective clothing and sturdy shoes.
• Take your emergency go-bag or disaster supply kit.
• Lock your home.
• Shut off water, gas and electricity if instructed to do so.
• Let others know when you left and where you are going.
• Make arrangements for pets and livestock, if necessary
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.