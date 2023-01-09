Communities in the Santa Cruz Mountains Faced With Flood Damage

One of the communities hit hardest by the latest storm was a riverside neighborhood in the town of Felton in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The overnight storm sent the San Lorenzo River surging over its banks and into homes Monday morning, forcing many people to rush to safety or be rescued.

Mark Whitcomb's Felton Grove home was damaged, and his backyard and boat dock essentially disappeared.

"Used to be here. It’s gone now," he said.

Ironically, Mark kept his boat in front of the house, safe and away from the water, or so he thought.

"I’m really bummed because I bought the house and it came with a boat," he said. "The boat was on this trailer, and now it’s gone. So the boat had to have floated over this fence here or out this fence here."

Whitcomb did manage to eventually find his boat.

"I’m pretty stoked," he said. "We found the boat. Been looking for it for about an hour now. It floated down about three houses."

Others in the area said the rain came in by the bucket -- about half an inch an hour.

"Things were pretty calm last night and then waking up this morning at about 6 a.m. I was really surprised to see that we had 4 1/2 feet of water on our property," Cori Nickel said.

Some people said they stayed home through the storm. Even though they’re not exactly stranded, they’re a bit trapped.

"Living space is on the second floor," Diane Shiffer said. "So it’s just the garage and the foyer that gets mud."