Santa Cruz sees increased tourist as heat wave rages across the state

By Marianne Favro

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, many are flocking to Santa Cruz to enjoy the holiday week away from the heat.

Currently the Bay Area is expericning a prolonged heat wave to start July that has created an "exceptionally dangerous situation" that has the potential to turn deadly, the National Weather Service said. Though, it’s not just the Bay Area experiencing the heat wave.

Acorss the state tempetures are expected to eceed 110 degress throughout much of the state this week. It’s why Tania Eguizabal from Fresno made the drive to Fresno to the beaches in Santa Cruz.

“We came to Santa Cruz to beat the heat. It's too hot [in Fresno] right now,” she said.

Some individuals made a shorter treck than Eguizabal to Santa Cruz.

Ilya Blinov of San Jose said it was a no brainer to drive down to escape the heat.

Despite people going to Santa Cruz for the beach teh NWS said people should still be extra cautious. Despite the sizzling air temperatures, water temperatures in the bay and along the coast are still running cold.

Local businesses, like the Dream Inn, said they are reappearing the benefits of the increased tourism.

The Dream Inn is sold out along with other beach front hotels as visitors are opting to stay a few extra days during the holiday week.

