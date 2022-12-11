Santa Run Silicon Valley Coming to Downtown San Jose

Are those sleigh bells jingling, or just the sound of thousands of running feet hitting the pavement?
On Sunday, the Santa Run Silicon Valley is hosting its first in-person event since the pandemic.
Santa-dressed runners will race through Downtown San Jose, spreading holiday cheer throughout their 5k course. All proceeds from signups will go towards San Jose Aspires, a college and career readiness program for students.
The program will begin with opening remarks from elected officials, including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, at 2:45 on Lightston Way on W. Santa Clara Street.
