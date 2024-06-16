San Jose sideshow near Santana Row injures spectator, police officer

San Jose Police are looking for the people behind a dangerous sideshow that happened Saturday evening near Santana Row which left one onlooker and a police officer injured.

The department and many in the community are calling this incident "unacceptable."

Video spread widely on social media showing what appears to be a number of people wearing marks jumping on and hitting a San Jose Police patrol car.

San Jose Police got reports about a sideshow going on just outside the Santana Row shopping center where someone watching the sideshow was hit by a vehicle involved, just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a reserve officer went to help an injured person but couldn't because his patrol car was overrun with sideshow spectators.

The patrol vehicle was severely damaged and the officer sustained minor injuries, police said.

"The individuals involved in this are looking at a series of very serious charges, including felony vandalism, felony assault on a police officer, and other potential charges including delaying officers in the enforcement of their duties," said Steven Clark, a legal analyst and former prosecutor.

Clark said he believes San Jose Police will take this case very seriously and try to identify not only the people who damage the car, but also those egging them on.

Acting San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph said he will "personally work with the District Attorney to ensure that, once arrested, these suspects are prosecuted to the fullest extent the law allows."

People who work at restaurants nearby said the sideshow happened at the intersection of Olin and Winchester during daylight and peak dinner hours.

"I just came outside and [saw] like hella smoke and hella people just everywhere and just like people drifting their cars," said Cooper Murdock who works nearby.

People in the shopping center said it was shocking for them to see this happen in daylight when many families and pedestrians are around.

"It’s really unfortunate and frustrating for someone like myself who likes to walk a lot, and not feel comfortable knowing that these kinds of things are starting to happen even during the day," said Amanda Rawson who was getting her nails done at the shopping center.

San Jose Police are asking if anyone has any video or information about this sideshow to contact them.