Santana Row stabbing death: View charging documents and surveillance images

Court and police documents featuring surveillance images, obtained by NBC Bay Area on Wednesday, shed light on the deadly stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at Santana Row in San Jose earlier this month.

Five teens have been arrested in connection to the Valentine's Day stabbing.

Emmanuel Sanchez-Damian, 18, was the lone adult among the five suspects, but he was not the one who ultimately killed 15-year-old David Gutierrez, police said.

The suspected killer is 13 years old, and because he’s a juvenile under the age of 14, he is likely to serve eight months or less in an unlocked ranch facility, according to police.

The other three suspects are 16, and all five are affiliated with a San Jose street gang, according to police.

As for a motive, police said Gutierrez, who was on a date with his girlfriend, was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

View the documents below.

Statement of facts

Charging documents

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Authorities in San Jose provide an update on the Feb. 14 fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at Santana Row.