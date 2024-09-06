SAP Center in San Jose celebrates 5,000th event on 31st anniversary

SAP Center in San Jose, also known as the "Shark Tank," is celebrating an anniversary and a milestone this weekend with the circus taking over the arena for the next three days.

The event featuring the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is the 5,000th in SAP Center's history and comes on the 31st anniversary of when the arena made its debut with the same event.

Meanwhile, SAP Center's managing tenant, the San Jose Sharks hockey club, is negotiating a new lease to retain the arena as its home for the next decade. The Sharks played their first two NHL seasons at the Cow Palace in Daly City before moving into what was then known as San Jose Arena in 1993.

While SAP Center's main event has been hockey over the past three decades, it has hosted a slew of other big events, including NCAA basketball, U.S. gymnastics and figure skating championships, ATP tennis tournaments and countless concerts, comedy shows and family events.

