San Jose

SAP Center in San Jose celebrates 5,000th event on 31st anniversary

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

SAP Center in San Jose, also known as the "Shark Tank," is celebrating an anniversary and a milestone this weekend with the circus taking over the arena for the next three days.

The event featuring the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is the 5,000th in SAP Center's history and comes on the 31st anniversary of when the arena made its debut with the same event.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Meanwhile, SAP Center's managing tenant, the San Jose Sharks hockey club, is negotiating a new lease to retain the arena as its home for the next decade. The Sharks played their first two NHL seasons at the Cow Palace in Daly City before moving into what was then known as San Jose Arena in 1993.

While SAP Center's main event has been hockey over the past three decades, it has hosted a slew of other big events, including NCAA basketball, U.S. gymnastics and figure skating championships, ATP tennis tournaments and countless concerts, comedy shows and family events.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us