Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's top doctor, to retire in April

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, a prominent figure in the fight against COVID-19, is planning to retire, the county announced Tuesday.

Cody will step down as health officer and director of the public health department in April, according to the county.

"Serving the community in this role has been an extraordinary privilege, and I am grateful for the support and guidance I’ve received along the way, from community members, staff, and County leaders," Cody said in a statement. "Now is the right time to pass the baton to the next set of public health leaders. I know the Department and the County will continue to make thoughtful public health decisions and support the critical work that so many across the county rely on every day."

Tuesday happens to mark five years since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic in response to the spreading coronavirus. Days later, Cody and other Bay Area health officers issued the country's first stay-at-home orders.

"Dr. Cody is an exceptional public servant who has served our County with distinction and a deep commitment to our community," County Executive James R. Williams said in a statement. "Her proactive leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic saved many lives. Her focus on health equity and outcomes has made our Public Health Department more responsive to community needs. As a nationally recognized expert, she leaves a legacy of excellence in public service and has set a new standard for what public health leadership looks like in our country. I want to thank Dr. Cody for all that she has done to improve the health and well-being of communities across Santa Clara County."

Cody joined the county public health department in 1998. She became the county's health officer in 2013 and took on the public health department director role in 2015.

Dr. Sarah Rudman, the county's current deputy health officer, will serve as the acting health officer and director after Cody's last day on April 11, the county said.