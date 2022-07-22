flight cancellations

South Bay Students Stranded in Prague After Flight Cancellation

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dream trip for some Bay Area high school musicians is turning into a travel nightmare after they were left stranded because of the heat wave in Europe.

Saratoga High School's principal said orchestra, band and choir students have been on a two-week tour of central Europe, performing in Austria, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Germany and Prague. 

But when they tried to return home Thursday, Lufthansa Airlines canceled flights because of the extreme heat.

Now, 70 students and 50 parents are stuck in Prague.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dozens more students and chaperones, from two other high schools, who were flying Delta, are stranded at JFK in New York.

Frustrated parents said there's still no plan to get the kids home.

"There was a mention of August and September in some cases, but I believe they are trying to get it sorted in the next couple of weeks. But for us, every day is tension and worry,” said parent Arun Venkatachar.

Local

San Francisco 39 mins ago

Robbers Target People Wearing Expensive Watches in San Francisco: Police

Oakland 1 hour ago

Judge Prevents Caltrans From Clearing Oakland Homeless Encampment

Lufthansa has issued a statement saying it's, "In discussion as to what is the swiftest and most feasible next step in terms of getting the group back home to the United States.”

This article tagged under:

flight cancellationsHeat WaveSaratogaPrague
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us