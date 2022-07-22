South Bay Students Stranded in Prague After Flight Cancellation

A dream trip for some Bay Area high school musicians is turning into a travel nightmare after they were left stranded because of the heat wave in Europe.

Saratoga High School's principal said orchestra, band and choir students have been on a two-week tour of central Europe, performing in Austria, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Germany and Prague.

But when they tried to return home Thursday, Lufthansa Airlines canceled flights because of the extreme heat.

Now, 70 students and 50 parents are stuck in Prague.

Dozens more students and chaperones, from two other high schools, who were flying Delta, are stranded at JFK in New York.

Frustrated parents said there's still no plan to get the kids home.

"There was a mention of August and September in some cases, but I believe they are trying to get it sorted in the next couple of weeks. But for us, every day is tension and worry,” said parent Arun Venkatachar.

Lufthansa has issued a statement saying it's, "In discussion as to what is the swiftest and most feasible next step in terms of getting the group back home to the United States.”