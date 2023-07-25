Savannah Bananas baseball team dances its way into San Jose

Bananas and coffee collided Tuesday morning as the Savannah Bananas danced their way into San Jose.

They’re a baseball team but they play by the rules of what they call “banana ball."

It’s like baseball, but with dancing, stilts, kilts and anything you wouldn’t normally expect at a baseball game.

The team kicked off its Silicon Valley visit by taking over the Dunkin' on Berryessa Road to support child cancer awareness.

The team’s game kicks off Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

Tickets are sold out on the team’s website.