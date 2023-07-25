San Jose

Savannah Bananas baseball team dances its way into San Jose

By Madison Fagundes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bananas and coffee collided Tuesday morning as the Savannah Bananas danced their way into San Jose.

They’re a baseball team but they play by the rules of what they call “banana ball."

It’s like baseball, but with dancing, stilts, kilts and anything you wouldn’t normally expect at a baseball game.

The team kicked off its Silicon Valley visit by taking over the Dunkin' on Berryessa Road to support child cancer awareness.

The team’s game kicks off Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

Tickets are sold out on the team’s website.

