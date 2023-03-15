Schools Closed in South Bay Due to Ongoing Power Outages

Ongoing PG&E power outages forced a number of schools in the South Bay to close Wednesday, according to district announcements.

As of Wednesday morning the closures were in the area surrounding Cupertino, Sunnyvale and West San Jose. Here's a breakdown:

De Anza College, Cupertino

The De Anza College campus will be closed Wednesday. All in-person classes and services will be suspended at the campus. Check the school website for updates by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Fremont Union School District

Some high school campuses in the Fremont Union High School District will be closed due to power outages. The status of each of campus for Wednesday, March 15 is as follows:

Cupertino High School: Open and on testing schedule

Fremont High School, Sunnyvale: Closed

Homestead High School, Cupertino: Open and on testing schedule

Lynbrook High School, Cupertino: Closed

Monta Vista High School, Cupertino: Closed

Educational Options (postsecondary including LYNCS, customized learning program, educational options resource, community school): Closed

Middle College at De Anza: FUHSD classes canceled

Cupertino Union School District

The following schools in the Cupertino Union School District will be closed Wednesday, March 15: