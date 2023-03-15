Schools Closed in South Bay Due to Ongoing Power Outages

Ongoing PG&E power outages forced a number of schools in the South Bay to close Wednesday, according to district announcements.
As of Wednesday morning the closures were in the area surrounding Cupertino, Sunnyvale and West San Jose. Here's a breakdown:
De Anza College, Cupertino
The De Anza College campus will be closed Wednesday. All in-person classes and services will be suspended at the campus. Check the school website for updates by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Fremont Union School District
Some high school campuses in the Fremont Union High School District will be closed due to power outages. The status of each of campus for Wednesday, March 15 is as follows:
- Cupertino High School: Open and on testing schedule
- Fremont High School, Sunnyvale: Closed
- Homestead High School, Cupertino: Open and on testing schedule
- Lynbrook High School, Cupertino: Closed
- Monta Vista High School, Cupertino: Closed
- Educational Options (postsecondary including LYNCS, customized learning program, educational options resource, community school): Closed
- Middle College at De Anza: FUHSD classes canceled
Cupertino Union School District
The following schools in the Cupertino Union School District will be closed Wednesday, March 15:
- Miller Middle
- Hyde Middle
- Kennedy Middle
- Collins Elementary
- De Vargas Elementary
- Dilworth Elementary
- Eaton Elementary
- Faria Elementary
- Garden Gate Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- McAuliffe Elementary
- Montclair Elementary
- Muir Elementary
- Murdock-Portal Elementary
- Nimitz Elementary
- Stocklmeir Elementary