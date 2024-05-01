San Jose

Scooter rider seriously hurt in collision near San Jose State University

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man riding a scooter was seriously hurt in a collision involving two vehicles near San Jose State University Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The collision happened at about 1:40 p.m. along the 30 block of South 10th Street, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday night.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
