A four-alarm fire is burning at an auto body shop in San Jose, San Jose Fire Department confirms.

Crews are fighting a 3 alarm fire on the 1700 block of S 10th Street. Please avoid the area. No known injuries at this time. #SanJose pic.twitter.com/jMh1lV3zeu — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 3, 2020

According to authorities, the fire began at around 2:34 p.m. on the 1700 block of 10th Street.

The fire was initially reported as a second alarm fire, and it was then upgraded to a four-alarm fire approximately 40 minutes after it started.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.