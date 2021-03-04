Second Bay Area Health Provider to Postpone Vaccination Appointments

A second Bay Area health provider may have to postpone vaccination appointments due to the ongoing inconsistent supply.

People with first shot appointments at Santa Clara County’s Fairgrounds may have their appointments canceled as they work to make sure people who need the second dose get them.

This comes as Sutter Health announced Tuesday it would have to cancel 90,000 appointments this month for the same reason.

The provider will get 30,000 this week and 30,000 the week after that. All of them for second doses.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Sutter said it will call patients to reschedule.

“We want our country to be able to be certain as to how many appointments they can make because the last thing you want is for people to be turned away,” said San Jose Assemblymember Ash Kalra.

He said the state is also working to get consistent numbers from the White House.

“The timeliness has more to do, in my understanding, with how late in the process we get information from the federal government about how much vaccine is coming to our state,” said Kalra. “The county is understandably frustrated. I think the counties are doing a good job.”

The healthcare providers note CDC guidance which says the second dose can be extended for up to six weeks after the first dose instead of the recommended 3-4 weeks.

“There's now been data from healthcare workers who’ve been vaccinated in both Israel and London that after the first dose we can definitively say you get about 85% protection,” said UCSF Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Monica Gandhi. “So you have good efficacy after your first dose. That second will cement the deal, but it can be delayed.”

On Friday, Santa Clara County is expected to announce the number of how many people could be impacted.

"Manufacturing continues to be slower than we all would like, and it’s causing shortages across the state and the country," said the California Department of Public Health.