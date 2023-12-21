Vandals target several cars in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood

Vandals targeted an area of San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood overnight, breaking car windows and taking whatever they could find.

This marks the third time this year that there’s been a mass car vandalism incident reported in Willow Glen.

"Anger, irritation, violation. It just shouldn’t be happening," victim Richard Ryan said.

Ryan is one of more than a dozen people whose vehicles on Koch Lane were vandalized.

On Briarwood Avenue, Mariely Azimi spent part of her day vacuuming shattered glass out of her car.

"Now we have to clean up, call insurance," she said. "It’s a lot of stuff."

The vandals also hit her neighbor’s Mercedes across the street.

Surveillance video shows the vandals casing several cars before smashing the window. In that case, they took $2.

This marks the second time Raffi Nalvarian has been hit in just over a year.

"It is frustrating because there is no accountability for these guys when they do something like this," he said. "Something’s gotta change."

The crooks also tried his neighbor’s Denali, but scuff marks show they couldn’t break the tempered glass.

While NBC Bay Area counted a dozen vehicles hit, as of Thursday morning, San Jose police said they had only received one online report for vandalism in the neighborhood.

"What’s the point of filing a report?" Nalvarian said. "Nothing is going to happen. These are property crimes. There’s other things police are having to deal with."

