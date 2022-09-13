Documentary Uncovers Rapid Rise of Online ‘Sextortion' Crimes Targeting Teens

A South Bay task force focused on stopping online exploitation of minors is hosting the screening of a new documentary about the rapid rise of "sextortion" crimes across the United States.

A special screening of "Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic" will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Calvary Chapel San Jose, hosted by the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Admission is free but seating is limited, so attendees must register for tickets.

The film "uncovers the hidden world of online enticement and exploitation of children and what we can do to stop it," according to the producers and the ICAC.

Sextortion crimes are becoming more common every year and have had tragic outcomes. In San Jose earlier this year, 17-year-old Ryan Last took his own life in a sextortion case that took place in a span of just 6 to 8 hours. Ryan's sextortion case is one of several depicted in the film.

The documentary, produced by Stephen Peek, is making a nationwide tour, which starts in Southern California on Sept. 15. San Jose is the fifth stop on the tour.

After the screening, a panel discussion will be held with Sgt. Sean Pierce, commander of the SVICAC Task Force; ICAC Officer Angelie Montesa; film producer Stephen Peek; and Pauline Stuart, Ryan Last's mother.

For tickets, the community will need to register online or scan the QR code on the flyer. Calvary Chapel is located at 1175 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose.